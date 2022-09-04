SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
The wild card-contending Phillies lost for the sixth time in seven games, wrapping up their weeklong trip to Arizona and San Francisco. Monday will mark the club’s first Labor Day off in 24 years, since 1998.
Rookie Bryce Johnson, who got his first major league hit and RBI earlier in the game, drew a leadoff walk in the Giants ninth. David Robertson (3-2) struck out the next two batters before Flores hit his 17th home run.
J.T. Realmuto hit a tying, three-run homer in the Phillies eighth. Camilo Doval (5-6) pitched the ninth.
Carlos Rodón struck out 10 in six scoreless innings for the Giants.
San Francisco had a chance in the eighth. LaMonte Wade Jr.’ singled with two outs off Robertson and Brandon Crawford walked to load the bases, but pinch-hitter Evan Longoria struck out swinging.
Wade broke up a scoreless game with a single in the fourth. Johnson’s RBI single capped a three-run inning, but the Giants bullpen couldn’t hold a 3-0 lead once Rodón exited.
Rodón bounced back from his first defeat in more than a month last Monday against San Diego. His nine double-digit strikeout games this season are a career best and match Angels star Shohei Ohtani for most in the majors.
The All-Star right-hander allowed five hits and walked two as San Francisco won its third straight following a seven-game losing streak.
Realmuto connected for his 15th homer after the Phillies rallied against John Brebbia. Alec Bohm and Bryce Harper hit consecutive one-out singles.
Ranger Suárez was done after four innings for the Phillies and saw his winless stretch reach five starts since beating the Nationals on Aug. 6.