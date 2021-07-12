The San Francisco Giants drafted Lehigh pitcher Mason Black 85th overall on Monday in the 2021 MLB Draft. The hurler became the 15th player in Lehigh baseball program history drafted by a major league franchise.
The junior was the highest drafted pitcher in program history and the second-highest drafted Mountain Hawk all time. In total 18 Mountain Hawks were later picked up by major league franchises.
In 2021 Black went 7-3 with a 3.11 ERA in 13 starts. He set a single-season strikeout record for the program with 95. He was named the Patriot League Pitcher of the Year, and earned all-league as well as all-region honors.
Three other former Lehigh players are currently in the minor leagues: Mark Washington (Los Angeles Dodgers), Levi Stoudt (Seattle Mariners), and Jack Reynolds (San Diego Padres).