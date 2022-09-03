SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Joc Pederson homered and drove in five runs, Alex Cobb struck out seven in seven scoreless innings and the San Francisco Giants routed the Philadelphia Phillies 13-1 on Friday night.
Evan Longoria and Andrew Knapp each added two RBIs for San Francisco, which snapped a seven-game losing streak. Wilmer Flores, Brandon Crawford and Thairo Estrada also drove in runs.
“It’s the type of team we’re capable of being,” Cobb said. “It’s been a frustrating year not living up to that standard, I think. It (was) nice to see.”
Cobb (5-6) allowed just three hits and a walk in earning his first career win against Philadelphia, which has lost four of five.
“He came out filling up the strike zone, executing his split, attacking hitters, just going right after them,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.
San Francisco jumped on Phillies starter Kyle Gibson for four runs in the first inning and three more in the second. Gibson (9-6) allowed a season-high seven runs on five hits and four walks in 1 2/3 innings.
Pederson, Crawford and Longoria produced consecutive run-scoring hits in the first inning. Crawford scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.
Pederson broke it open in the second with his 21st home run, a three-run shot that splashed into McCovey Cove beyond the right-field wall.
San Francisco kept piling on with four runs in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Knapp and bases-loaded walks from Flores, Pederson and Longoria. The Giants drew a season-high 10 walks.
“I thought it was notable how selective our offense was today, just kind of really patient and locked in,” Kapler noted. “You could tell that the players were especially motivated to come out and perform today.”
Estrada singled home another run in the fifth. Knapp added an RBI groundout in the eighth.
Philadelphia’s Alec Bohm ended the shutout bid with an RBI single in the ninth.
“All I know is we’ve got to bounce back tomorrow and come out and play our game,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said.