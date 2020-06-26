LONG POND, Pa. - Ty Gibbs grabbed the victory on Friday night to begin a busy weekend of racing at Pocono Raceway. Gibbs won the General Tire #Anywhereispossible 200 ARCA series race at the Tricky Triangle, which was the first of several races this weekend as part of NASCAR's doubleheader weekend in Long Pond.
All races over the course of the three days will be without fans, in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf's current restrictions on gatherings for sporting events. Only essential personnel are allowed on-site and follow social distancing guidelines.
Behind Gibbs, Chandler Smith finished second and Sam Mayer took third place on Friday night.
The NASCAR Cup Series is set to race twice in as many days this weekend at Pocono Raceway starting with the Pocono Organics 325 on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. The Cup Series drivers will return to the track on Sunday for the Pocono 350 at 4 p.m.