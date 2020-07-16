Lehigh head football coach Tom Gilmore was hoping to turn the page on last season and be able to get into the next. He'll have to wait a bit longer as the Patriot League suspended the fall sports season, including football.
The Mountain Hawks may not be able to focus on a season soon as the league looks to potentially play the season in the spring 2021 semester, but the team knows they want to do better than their 4-7 record from 2019.
"Believe me, anything short of an undefeated season, anything short of competing at a national championship level here at Lehigh is completely unacceptable," Gilmore said. "You know, that's going to linger a little bit, but I think after a while our kids are just going to be focused on the future, when we're going to play and accomplish what we feel we can accomplish now at this point."
The coronavirus pandemic didn't just wipe away the fall sports season, it also canceled the spring football campaign. Those weeks of practices are crucial for any football team, especially one like Lehigh, which is looking to find a new starting quarterback for when games are played again.
"You know, having that time together on the field is essential to a quarterback and the receivers. You know, everyone does it a little bit different, so you would have hoped with Spring football we would have resolved to a great degree who the starter is goin into next year," Gilmore noted. "Because as you know, Addi got hurt at the end of the year. He started coming in, he got hurt. Alec Beesmer finished off the season. We saw him do some really nice things too."
The Lehigh leader hopes to play a full spring season, but also wants to ensure the timeline allows for full recovery for the players before beginning the fall 2021 campaign.
"If we're going to go ahead and do it, everyone would want to see more games than six, so I think that's the biggest challenge and then the second part is that you have to make sure that you have enough of a break that everyone can completely recuperate, recover and be ready to go for a strong 2021 Fall season," he concluded.