PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Phillies manager expressed his support for the MLB players who have opted out of the shortened 2020 MLB season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the notable players not playing, Girardi noted that he believes the game is bigger than a small group of players.
Since training camps have started last week, several players have tested positive while teams have run into testing issues and have canceled workouts due to those issues.
Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler publicly stated that he may not play the full 2020 campaign as his wife is expecting the birth of their child in the coming weeks.