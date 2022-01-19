SHILLINGTON, Pa. - History was made at Governor Mifflin High School on Wednesday night. Governor Mifflin and Exeter competing in the first all girls high school wrestling dual in Berks County history.
The Mustangs won the dual, 84-18, but the outcome was secondary to what this moment truly meant.
Wrestlers from both side excited to be apart of this special moment in Berks County wrestling history. The hope for each team is to show more girls out there that wrestling is an inclusive sport.
Sanction PA is a movement within the state to grow the sport on the girls side, the goal is to have girls wrestling programs in 100 schools as fast as possible. Governor Mifflin and Exeter make up just two of the 32 girls programs in the. state.