The PIAA made it official on Wednesday afternoon, girls wrestling has become an officially sanctioned PIAA sport. Starting next season girls wrestling will officially compete for its state title.
Pennsylvania is now the 38th state to recognize girls wrestling as its own sport. It's been just over three years since the first program planted it roots within the keystone state, that number now stands at 111.
For many around the state, it's a day to celebrate this accomplishment. Several local programs having played a role in getting it to this point.
Several programs around Berks County playing a role in this now becoming an official sport in the eyes of the PIAA. Many local wrestling voicing their excitement following the vote by the board of directors.
While excited, it is also a proud moment for this group of trailblazers some may say. With schools like Governor Mifflin, Exeter and Brandywine Heights all forming girls programs recently.
The future is bright in the state of Pennsylvania for high school girls wrestling.