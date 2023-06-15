NAZARETH, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley McDonald's All-Star Football Classic to the turf in Nazareth on Thursday night. The Gold Squad bringing home the win in the latest edition, 21-20.
Early in the game, the Gold Squad striking first on a fourth down strike from Bangor's Eric Striba to Bethlehem Catholic's Will Aviles for a 30-yard touchdown, 6-0 after the failed PAT.
Taking a 13-7 lead into the second half both squads flexing their defense. Late in the third, Striba finds Aviles once again for the pairs second touchdown of the night, 21-7 following a successful two-point conversion.
Fourth quarter, the Red Squad mountain a comeback, Northwestern's Cade Christopher finds Dieruff's Noah Ozario wide open for a 30-yard score. It's 21-14 when the Red Squad successfully pulls off an onsides kick.
Ensuing drive, Christopher calling his own number to get Red within one point. They would go for and fail to pull off the two point conversion, as the Gold Squad hangs on down the stretch.