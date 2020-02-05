KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown mens and women's basketball teams swept the visiting Millersville Marauders on Wednesday night. Both Golden Bear squads won by only single digits.
Millersville held a 10 point lead at the half before the Golden Bears made their comeback. KU took the lead back at 55-53 and held on in a close one from there 72-68, Wes Butler led the way with 22 points.
The Lady Golden Bears would also hold on to a close lead down the stretch in their 69-63 win. Rylee Derr led all KU scorers with 20 points in the win.