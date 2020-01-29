KUTZTOWN, Pa. - The Kutztown Golden Bears mens and women's basketball teams swept visiting Bloomsburg on Wednesday night. The men picking up a 89-80 win, and the Lady Golden Bears with a 66-55 win.
Tarojae Brake led the way with 27 points for the Golden Bears in their win, Wes Butler added 21 points of his. Bloomsburg hasn't won at Keystone Arena since the 2002 season.
The Lady Golden Bears had four players score in double figures, in the double-digit win. Rylee Derr had 15 points and eight rebounds, Zoe Zerman had the second most points with 13.