STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The East Stroudsburg mens and women's basketball teams swept the visiting Golden Bears on Wednesday night. The mens game needing two overtime periods to determine a winner.
In the mens game, regulation and one overtime was not enough, and the Warriors would get the close win at home. Wesley Butler and Tarojae Brake led all scorers with 23 and 20 points for the Golden Bears.
The women's game was another close affair, the Lady Warriors coming out on top, 58-54. Kutztown would get it within one point late in the second half, but a missed free throw would keep them from tying up the game.