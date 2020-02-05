BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The team dual state wrestling tournament is right around the corner, seven local teams have punched their ticket including the Bethlehem Catholic Golden Hawks.
The Golden Hawks enter the tournament as the two-time defending champions, and will try to make it three-time. They open up the duals against Williamsport at the Giant Center on Thursday.
None of this is new for Becahi, having won it the past two years, and going on their 10th appearance overall. The Golden Hawks know what it will take to get the job done on the mat.