BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The annual meeting between Bethlehem Catholic and Central Catholic is also one of the key dates on the high school football calendar each season. This fall the two rivals will face off for a second time, this time with a spot in the district final on the line.
The two squads are set to face off on Friday night in a District 11 4A semifinal. The winner will face either Northwestern or Wilson for the championship.
The Golden Hawks are coming off a shutout win over Blue Mountain and are feeling more confident knowing that despite a loss in the first meeting this season, they believe they had a lot of opportunities in that contest.