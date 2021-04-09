BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Things look different in the Bethlehem Catholic dugout this baseball season. The Golden Hawks have a new head coach after 45 years, and it's former player and assistant Matt Corsi.
Corsi is filling in some big shoes left by his former coach, Mike Grasso, and so far he has the Golden Hawks on the right track. It's early in the season but Bethlehem Catholic is off to a 3-0 start.
The first year head coach is taking over a program that lacks some experience at the varsity level, but that isn't lowering their expectations. They are looking to exceed the expectations those on the outside have placed on them.
Corsi's young squad is using that underdog mentality to fuel their drive for success in year one.