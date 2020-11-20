BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Catholic girls' volleyball teams dropped its first set in Tuesday's state semifinal, now the Golden Hawks are set to play for the state title this weekend.
The EPC team powered back in their PIAA semifinal to win the next three sets and secured a spot in the championship match against Franklin Regional.
Bethlehem Catholic enters the match undefeated this season.
With the uncertainty surrounding this season, the team always approached every game as if it could be its last. Saturday will be their final contest of the season, and they hope it ends with a victory.