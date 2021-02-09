BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Catholic wrestling team rolled to a 56-3 win over Freedom in an EPC wrestling dual on Tuesday night at Freedom High School. The battle between Bethlehem schools was just the second dual of the season for the Patriots.
Freedom won the first bout of the night and took a 3-0 lead. Bethlehem Catholic recorded the next 56 points of the dual to earn the win.
The Golden Hawks are set to represent District 11 at the 3A level in the PIAA tournament, after being named champions a few days ago.