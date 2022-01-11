BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Rivalry night taking place in the Christmas City on Tuesday. Bethlehem Catholic getting the better of the their cross-town rivals in both games.
On the boys side, the Golden Hawks rolling to a 64-48 win over Liberty. They controlled the game for much of the way, holding double digit leads at the half and heading into the fourth quarter.
For the Golden Hawks, it was Edixon Gomez leading the charge with 18 points in the win. Ryan Glassmacher wasn't too far behind contributing 14 points. The high scorer of the game was a Hurricane, Joseph Barnes finished with 20 points.
The Golden Hawks improve to 7-2 on the season while the Hurricanes take a step back to 7-5.
The girls game, held at Liberty, saw a similar result. The Golden Hawks controlling all facets of the game en route to a 42-24 win.
A close first quarter, would see the Golden Hawks pull away from there. Keyera Walters led all scorers with 14 points in the win, CC Hernandez second in scoring with 11.
Becahi continues to roll with their fourth win in a row, the Hurricanes trending the opposite direction with their third straight loss.