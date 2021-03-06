The east 3A super regional wrestling tournament took place on Saturday at Quakertown High School. The lighter weights battled first with the heavier weight classes competing later in the day.
These are highlights of 106 pounds through 138 pounds. Below is a list of state tournament qualifiers.
3A State Qualifiers
106--Carson Wagner (Northampton--champ), Luke Sirianni (Abington Heights), Tony Burke (CR North), Josh Jaslonowicz (Stroudsburg)
113--Zachary Jacaruso (Delaware Valley---champ), Charlie Bunting (Nazareth), Mason Ziegler (Quakertown), Cael McIntyre (Becahi)
120--Dante Frinzi (Becahi---champ), Austin Fashouer (West Scranton), Gunner Myers (Wallenpaupack), Keanu Manuel (Downingtown East)
126--Tyler Kasak (Becahi--champ), Dom Findora (Downingtown West), Patrick Snoke (Northampton), Nate Shippey (Interboro)
132--Nathan Lucier (Coatesville---champ), Matt Mayer (Becahi), Kelly Kakos (Perk Valley), Dom Wheatley (Nazareth)
138--Kyle Hauserman (CR North---champ), Andrew Harmon (Becahi), Chance Babb (Boyertown), Trent Kochersperger (Kennett)