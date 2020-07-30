BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic head baseball coach Mike Grasso didn't get to have his farewell season this past spring, his 36th year leading the program. Now his players want to send him off with one more championship, the title of next week's St. Luke's baseball tournament.
The local tournament will feature a large contingent of local high school baseball teams. The event will span several days and will culminate at Coca-Cola Park for the semi-finals and finals.
It is more than just the last time for Grasso, but also for the seniors of the program. The rest involved with the team have extra motivation to win it all for Grasso and the rest of the team members who will be competing for their final time.