READING, Pa. - Members of the Alvernia softball and baseball teams earned All-MAC and All-Region honors for the 2021 season.
Sarah Reinert was named the MAC Commonwealth Player of the Year while teammate Riley Shields earned the MAC Commonwealth Pitcher of the Year nod. Both were named to the All-Region first team squad.
Alyssa Acker and Nicole August earned All-MAC Commonwealth first-team spots. All told, eight Golden Wolves softball players were honored by the league.
Alvernia's baseball had six players earn accolades.
Mike Cirilli earned first-team all-conference honors as both a relief pitcher and second baseman. Billy Coleman was selected as the first-team catcher.
Shane Ostrowski was named the rookie of the year.