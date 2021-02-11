READING, Pa. - The MAC basketball season begins this week after delayed start due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For the Alvernia basketball programs, their seasons will be even shorter as the Golden Wolves will begin play later in February.
The lesser number of games puts more pressure on the team to get into the postseason and find success quickly. The Golden Wolves feel they are up to the challenge and the unique pathway ahead this season.
The team is set to open the season on February 25 against Messiah.