READING, Pa. - The Alvernia University football team begins their second season on Friday night when they travel to Gallaudet.

The Golden Wolves now have a full year of practices under their belt, and head coach Ralph Clark has a full offseason of recruiting under his.

The offense impressed in year one, and Clark is hoping to replicate that success and more in 2019.