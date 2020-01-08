READING, Pa. - Alvernia mens and women's basketball teams hosting Stevenson in a doubleheader on Wednesday night. The Golden Wolves split the contests, the mens team picking up the win and the women's team falling short.
In the mens game the Golden Wolves at one point held a 25 point on the way to their 77-57 victory. Justin Thomas led all scores and paced Alvernia with 28 points in the win.
The Lady Golden Wolves found themselves down by 11 at the half and struggled to keep pace in the second half in a 76-53 loss. Brandi Hall led the Golden Wolves with 16 points, tied for a game high as well.