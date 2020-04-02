CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - Despite the cancellation of the NCAA's annual men's basketball tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic, Putt U is continuing with their bracket in Golf Ball Madness.
Randy Bloch, the owner of Putt U, took the 19 different color choices for the golf balls at his facility and coordinated them with the 68 projected teams in the field to play out the tournament on the miniature golf course. Each hole is a round with only one team advancing. As the rounds progress, so does the difficulty with each hole.
The tournament is playing out on their Facebook page, with video of the action as well as updated brackets as the tournament continues.