READING, Pa. - The Royals opened the North Division finals of the Kelly Cup playoffs with their biggest offensive output of the postseason in a 7-3 win over Newfoundland at Santander Arena.
Trevor Gooch recorded a hat trick and added two assists and Frank DiChiaria scored twice and added an assist. Kevin Conley and Dominic Cormier also found the back of the net for the Royals.
The Growlers didn't know what hit them when Reading exploded out of the gate with three goals in just over seven minutes to seize command early. The hosts would tack on another first period goal and extended the lead to 5-0 with a goal in the first 30 seconds of the second period.
The two teams will meet again tomorrow for game 2 of the best-of-seven series at 7 p.m. in Santander Arena.