ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2019-20 AHL season was canceled a few weeks ago after play was suspended in March amid safety concerns during the COVID-19 outbreak. Now the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are reflecting on the shortened season.
Phantoms head coach Scott Gordon talked to the media on Tuesday in a video conference call and noted how this past season was difficult with all the injuries and call-ups his team endured.
One of the positives from that was the amount of playing time and experience some players got.
"The one benefit to it was, there were a lot of players who got expanded opportunities and roles that maybe they wouldn't have gotten had that not happened," Gordon said. "I think, I'm hoping, that the benefit of that will be that our team will have that much more continuity next year."