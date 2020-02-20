ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere was assigned to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Thursday for a conditioning loan, the team announced. The 26-year old is working his way back from knee surgery last month.
Before undergoing surgery, Gostisbehere recorded 12 points in 41 games with the Flyers this season. This is his sixth professional season.
Gostisbehere began his career with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the 2013-14 campaign. He will be with the team for their games this upcoming weekend, starting on Friday night.