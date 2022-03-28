SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin boys lacrosse team survived the cold weather and visiting Central Dauphin on Monday afternoon, earning an 8-6 victory in a non-conference game.
The Mustangs, who opened the season with an 11-9 win against Boyertown on Friday, improved to 2-0 in their first year under new coach Jake Snyder. Governor Mifflin earned a spot in the District 3 Playoffs Last season.
The Mustangs host Parkland on Saturday before opening conference play at Schuylkill Valley on April 5.