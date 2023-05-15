READING, Pa. - The third time was the charm for Governor Mifflin as they defeated Wilson 6-3 to capture the BCIAA baseball title at FirstEnergy Stadium.
The Bulldogs handed Governor Mifflin two of their four losses on the season, but the Mustangs were not to be denied their second county title in the last three years. Travis Jenkins got Mifflin started with an RBI single in the first and Ethan Grim and Tyler Minick got the job done on the mound.
Governor Mifflin improves to 18-4 on the season and the loss snaps Wilson's eight-game winning streak.