Governor Mifflin is looking to get back to the District 3-5A Championship.
The Reigning Champion Mustangs host Spring Grove this week, with a chance to host the championship on their home turf.
The team is still motivated by last season's District Championship, where they did not get to play the actual game. They took out some of that frustration in the Quarterfinals against Warwick, who would've been their opponent in that championship.
Nick Singleton was dynamic in that game, with over 330 yards and 7 touchdowns.
He and his team are re-writing the record book for the Mustangs. Being in the playoffs not enough anymore, the expectations have grown in regards to where they expect to be in the finals.