SHILLINGTON, Pa. - In District 3 softball, Governor Mifflin is among 6A's final four clubs. The Mustangs, the 3-seed in the field, travel to 2-seed Central Dauphin for their semifinal showdown on Tuesday.
The 'Stangs, blasted Manheim Township 10-0 in their quarterfinal game and there is plenty of fire right now for these girls following the county tournament - which came up short of their expectations.
"That game in county (a 3-0 loss to Kutztown) really motivated us," said senior Abigail Urbina. "Just to come out and try to play our best here and prove that game really wasn't us."