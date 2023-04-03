SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Just four games into the season, Governor Mifflin senior Carly Angstadt already with a historic outing. The Mustangs pitcher fired a five-inning perfect game last time out, a 10-0 victory over Emmaus.
Kayla Williams drawing the start in the circle for the Mustangs today as the team hosted Pottsville. Some early run support for Williams as Mount Saint Mary's recruit Sophia Schmehl leads off the home-half of the first with a solo shot for a 1-0 lead.
Serenity Snyder then doubles the lead in the second with a big fly to right center and McKayla Eisenhower slugs another blast to center that carries over the fence to extend the lead.
The Mustangs would go on to win 10-4 and improve to 4-1 on the season.