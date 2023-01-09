Wymoissing remained the lone unbeaten girl's team in Berks County and Governor Mifflin stays in the hunt in Berks I as both teams posted wins on Monday night.
After a sluggish first half, the Spartans (12-0) outscored Fleetwood 37-8 in the second half en route to a 55-22 victory. Amaya Stewart led Wyomissing with 17 points and Annie McCaffrey added 11.
Over at West Lawn, the Mustangs raced to a 10 point halftime lead and defeated host Wilson 51-39. Payton Whitman led Mifflin with 14 points and Jayla Richardson added 12. Laila Jones scored 13 for the Bulldogs.