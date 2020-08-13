Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf stood firm on his no sports until 2021 recommendation during a press conference on Thursday.
Wolf went on to say that he believe sports give COVID-19 an opportunity to spread and that the focus should be on getting students back into classrooms first.
The PIAA, in response to the governor's recommendation, pushed back the official start of the fall sports season by two weeks, in hopes of having some dialogue with Wolf's administration. PIAA leaders sent a letter to Wolf this week and while he stated that he had not yet read the letter Wolf does not believe he would change his mind after seeing it.
The two sides are set to meet on Friday.