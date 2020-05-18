LONG POND, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf stated on Monday that the NASCAR races set to take place at Pocono Raceway in June could still potentially happen, if certain conditions are met.
“If Monroe County goes to yellow before that race happens and NASCAR, in fact, has the competition without spectators in the stands and they follow other guidelines to keep the competitors safe, yeah,” Wolf said during a press conference on Monday afternoon.
As of Monday, Monroe County, where the track is located, is still in the 'Red Phase' in the tiered re-opening plan that is being followed by Wolf's administration.
Following Wolf's comments, Pocono Raceway officials released a statement.
“Pocono Raceway is aware Governor Tom Wolf’s response regarding the status of our NASCAR-sanctioned races scheduled for late June. We are very appreciative of all the collaborative efforts of the Governor’s office and NASCAR. Our staff continues to work with both parties and hopes to have additional details shortly. Once those final details are known, we will inform our fans directly," the statement concluded.
NASCAR resumed competition on Sunday at Darlington after weeks without racing due to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Racing for the foreseeable future, as the major auto racing circuit continues, will be without fans, as it was this past Sunday.
The next race is slated for Wednesday, again at Darlington. NASCAR has released a limited schedule for the coming weeks, in an effort to limit the resources and people needed to hold events.