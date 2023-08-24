SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin girls soccer aims to be right back in title contention for the 2023 season. The Mustangs coming up just short in both the county and District tournaments a season ago.
A 12-win season in 2022 is the mark that this group hopes to leap over in the new season. The Mustangs mixing new talent with returning, as leading scorer Ellie Leffler is back following her 24-goal season.
A solid combination on the pitch for the Mustangs as they hope to bring home the Berks I crown along with their first title since the 2017 season.