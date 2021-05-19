READING, Pa. - Third time's a charm for the Governor Mifflin Mustangs, getting their revenge for two regular season losses with a 5-4 BCIAA title game win over Wilson.
The Mustangs scored early and often, getting to the Bulldogs ace through the first three innings. Tyler Minick cleared the bases with a three-run double for the 4-0 lead through two. Matt Gehris would tack on the fifth run with a single in the third.
Fourth inning, the Bulldogs begin to climb back, Kyle Cincinnati providing all the offense for his squad. He drove in three runs in the fourth, and another the sixth to bring the deficit to one.
A fly out to right in the seventh ends the Bulldogs comeback, and put BCIAA gold around the necks of the Mustangs.