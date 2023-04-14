READING, Pa. - Governor Mifflin is on quite a roll in April defeating Exeter 8-0 for their fourth straight shutout in as many games.
Ethan Grim yielded only three hits and struck out ten for the Mustangs (9-1). Bryce Detwiler got the offense started with a two-run home run in the first and finished the day 3-for-3 with four RBI.
Travis Jenkins also contributed two-run triple in the third inning as Governor Mifflin won their eighth in a row.
The Mustangs are scheduled to host Wilson on Monday and Exeter will try to get back on track on Saturday at home against Pottstown.