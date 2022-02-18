READING, Pa. - County rivals, Governor Mifflin and Wilson-West Lawn took center stage at Santander Arena in game one on championship Friday. The Mustangs bringing home the hardware, 47-34.
These two teams split their regular season meetings, the Mustangs winning the most important match up to date this season.
Mifflin held an 11 point lead at halftime, and they would continue to carry that momentum into the second half.
Shakyla Mayo led the Mustangs in scoring with 19 points, Taylor Koenig second behind her with 11 in the win. These two helping to deliver the third county title in the last four seasons.