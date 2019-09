BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Governor Mifflin continued their winning ways on the road Wednesday night, picking up a 4-0 win over Daniel Boone.

The Mustangs got on the board in the first half with a pair of nice cross passes resulting in goals. In the second half, they would lock down on defense while tacking on two more goals.

Prior to this game, the Mustangs recently took down division leader Wilson WL on this win streak.