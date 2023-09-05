SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin picked up its first win of the season on Friday night, knocking off Carlisle at home. The Mustangs now look to build off the win and start a streak.
Javien Pletz led the charge offensively for the Mustangs in week two, accounting for all four scores - two throwing and two rushing.
This is a group that is continuing to grow and build chemistry in the early portion of the season. From week one to week two, showing those positive signs and now getting one more non-league game to keep things rolling in the right direction.
Friday night, the Mustangs will look to make it two in a row against Boyertown before jumping into league play the following week.