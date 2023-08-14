SHILLINGTON, Pa. - It wasn't the year Governor Mifflin hoped for a season ago - wrapping up the 2022 campaign with a 3-7 record. That is unfamiliar territory for a program that had reached back-to-back District 3-5A title games.
It was the first season for the Mustangs without standout Nick Singleton - the former number one running back in his class, now starring for the Nittany Lions.
Last season's group, consisting mainly of younger guys, had some growing pains in key spots. That is leading to a stronger bond with this group, with Brandon Jones expected to be the lead back of that mid-line veer.
They hope to turn last year's struggles into success in the upcoming season.