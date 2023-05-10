SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin baseball program is entering familiar territory heading into the postseason. The Mustangs once again one of the top teams to beat as the county and District tournaments are set to get underway.
Entering the postseason play with an overall record of, 15-4 the Mustangs claimed the Berks I title during the regular season.
This is a group that always keeps it level headed this time of year, knowing the job is far from over. While the successes of the regular season, with a division title are always there, the Mustangs are ready to take it one game at a time in the "second season."