SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin's football season is kicking into high gear as the Mustangs prepare for the PIAA semifinals this weekend. Mifflin is set to face Pine-Richland at Hollidaysburg in the 5A semifinal showdown.
Mifflin senior quarterback Connor Maryniak has been a key component of the team's success this season, and he credits his offensive line for keeping him protected all season long. In the preseason Maryniak promised to buy his offensive linemen breakfast if they won the district title and this past week he fulfilled that promise after the Mustangs captured the District 3 crown.
After a good meal and a few more days of practice, Mifflin will play this weekend for a spot in the state final.