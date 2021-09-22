SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Two Berks powers taking to the pitch on Wednesday night. Governor Mifflin getting the late goal for the winner, 1-0 over Daniel Boone.
Taylor Koenig pitching the shutout for the Mustangs in this one. On the other side it was Hope Starolis playing the part of hero for the Blazers all game.
Under 10 minutes left, Mustangs get a corner, Starolis makes the initial save but gives up the rebound and Olivia Swartz is all over it for the Mustangs. Governor Mifflin improves to 7-2, Boone sits at 6-3.