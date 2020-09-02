Governor Mifflin girls cross country team preview

SHILLINGTON, Pa. - The Governor Mifflin girls cross country team enters the 2020 season as reigning Berks County champions. 
 
That team from a season ago had six contributing seniors on it, turning this years team into a youth movement. Three seniors will be looking to lead by example for the Mustangs younger core. 
 
With the loss in talent, the goal doesn't change for Governor Mifflin as the season approaches.