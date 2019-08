SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Six starters are back this fall for the Governor Mifflin girls' soccer team which has the Mustangs' hopes high for the 2019 campaign.

Mifflin went 12-7-2 last year and advances to the District 3 playoffs and this year's team features even more depth. The team expects to be strong in the middle of the field and the mentality that all the players bring to the game.