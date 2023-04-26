WEST LAWN, Pa. - Double-dip of BCIAA baseball at Owls Field on Wednesday. Governor Mifflin and Wilson West Lawn adding a notch to the win column at the end of the day.
The later game pitted the Mustangs against Muhlenberg with sole possession of first place in Berks I on the line. The Mustangs staking their claim atop the standings with a, 3-1 win.
The Muhls lone run would come in the top of the third inning, Shane Roseberry with a sac-fly.
Bottom of the fourth, the Mustangs would tie things up at one on a mis-played line drive by Darian Troche. Two innings later, Travis Jenkins with what would be the game winning hit, a two-run triple. They would hang on for the win from that point.
The earlier game featuring Exeter and Wilson WL, with third place in Berks I up for grabs. It would be the Bulldogs with running away in the late innings for the, 11-2 win.
Bottom of the sixth is when the Bulldogs blew the game open, scoring seven runs in the inning. Nick Crocona and Ryan Sekulski each with two-run hits in the rally.
With the win, Wilson WL moved into third place in the division.