Governor Mifflin signing day ceremony, 2023

SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin getting in on the National Signing Day ceremonies the day after. The Mustangs celebrating 15 student-athletes continuing their careers at the collegiate level. 

Among the student-athletes taking part in the festivities, five of them will be going on to Division I programs. Two of those, Jayleah Pletz who's joining the women's wrestling program at Lock Haven and Sophia Schmehl continuing her softball career at Mount Saint Mary's University. 

Mustangs Signees

Carly Angstadt, Softball -  Salisbury University

Madyson Baessler, Field Hockey - East Stroudsburg University

Ellie Friedlander, Swimming - Queens University of Charlotte

Sydney Grim, Lacrosse West Chester University

Aden Krause, Football - California University of PA

Andrew Mathieu, Lacrosse - Seton Hill University Division

Tyler Minick, Baseball -  University of Connecticut

Kirsten Musser, Soccer - Grove City College

Jayleah Pletz, Wrestling - Lock Haven University

Sophia Schmehl, Softball - Mount St Mary’s University

Jackson Schools, Lacrosse - Hood College

London Stewart, Lacrosse - Delaware State University

Darien Troche, Baseball - Cairn University

Alexander Velez, Baseball - Bloomsburg

Kayla Williams, Softball - Salem University