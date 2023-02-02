SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Governor Mifflin getting in on the National Signing Day ceremonies the day after. The Mustangs celebrating 15 student-athletes continuing their careers at the collegiate level.
Among the student-athletes taking part in the festivities, five of them will be going on to Division I programs. Two of those, Jayleah Pletz who's joining the women's wrestling program at Lock Haven and Sophia Schmehl continuing her softball career at Mount Saint Mary's University.
Mustangs Signees
Carly Angstadt, Softball - Salisbury University
Madyson Baessler, Field Hockey - East Stroudsburg University
Ellie Friedlander, Swimming - Queens University of Charlotte
Sydney Grim, Lacrosse West Chester University
Aden Krause, Football - California University of PA
Andrew Mathieu, Lacrosse - Seton Hill University Division
Tyler Minick, Baseball - University of Connecticut
Kirsten Musser, Soccer - Grove City College
Jayleah Pletz, Wrestling - Lock Haven University
Sophia Schmehl, Softball - Mount St Mary’s University
Jackson Schools, Lacrosse - Hood College
London Stewart, Lacrosse - Delaware State University
Darien Troche, Baseball - Cairn University
Alexander Velez, Baseball - Bloomsburg
Kayla Williams, Softball - Salem University